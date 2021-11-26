Suspect in late night shooting in custody

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Police Department are releasing the identity of a man involved in a late night shooting in Twin Falls earlier this week.

Police say 36-year-old James C. Clayson of Twin Falls was released from the hospital Thursday morning and placed into custody at the Twin Falls County Detention Center.

The police officer injured in the incident has been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries. Clayson is being held on an agent’s warrant with a bond of $75,000 as well as facing new charges of disturbing the peace with a bond of $25,000.

Clayson also has a bond of $1 million for attempting to remove a weapon from a law enforcement officer.

