Christmas in the Nighttime Sky returns to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the 30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime sky event took place at Kimberly Nurseries on Friday.

Chair people Dave and Sherry Wright have been at the wheel of the event since its inception. “Well it’s hard to believe first off it’s been 30 years,” said Dave Wright. “Its seems like it’s been five or six.”

The event combines Christmas and the Fourth of July into a one-off event. Hundreds of people come out every year to sit by the bonfires and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

“Something for families to do together after they have had Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and this is something they can do that night together,” said Sherry Wright.

The most heartwarming part of the event is that attendees must bring one new and unwrapped toy per family. The toys are then donated to Toys for Tots.

“Of course nothing can top all the toys that are generated. We don’t have an exact count on toys over the years, but its in the six figures,” said Dave.

After three decades, the Wrights feel it’s time to step aside and for someone else to take charge. “We have had some changes in our life and it just seems like it makes sense,” said Dave.

The Wrights said they have had some great memories. Some of which they can now look back on with a laugh.

“One year it rained really hard. We had a tow truck out here that volunteered to be here but there was like a hundred cars stuck and couldn’t get out,” said Dave.

In the end, they hope the event continues on for future generations to come.

“These are not just cheap little things, there are people that donate bikes. Things that really come from the heart. That’s what makes it special,” said Dave.

