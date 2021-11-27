CSI men roll over Trenkle’s Northeastern, women handle Treasure Valley with ease

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Legendary CSI basketball coach Fred Trenkle was in attendance to watch his son’s Northeastern Junior College squad play CSI Friday night. Jeff Reinert’s Golden Eagle team, though, spoiled the reunion with a convincing 27-point win over the Plainsmen.

#23 CSI 91, Northeastern 64

Chayce Polynice had a career-high 20 points. The sophomore added 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Chris James had four assists in the win.

CSI (7-1) will host McCook Community College Saturday night.

Women’s score

#12 CSI 93, Treasure Valley Community College 57

From start to finish, the Golden Eagles had no problem with Treasure Valley Community College.

Emilia “Jojo” Nworie had a double-double. Her 15 points and 10 rebounds led CSI in both categories.

Next up, the Golden Eagles (6-1) play Eastern Wyoming on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at home.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.