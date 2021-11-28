CSI men win sixth straight, women grab fourth in a row
Both teams start conference play at Utah State-Eastern Wednesday
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Scenic West Conference play starting Wednesday, the CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams finished off good weekends with comfortable wins on Saturday night.
Women’s basketball
#12 CSI 60, Eastern Wyoming 42
Sadie Gronning led the Golden Eagles with 16 points. Courtney Stothard had 14.
Men’s basketball
#23 CSI 84, McCook Community College 75
Taelon Martin had 21 points.
Both teams will travel to Utah State-Eastern Wednesday to start conference play.
