CSI men win sixth straight, women grab fourth in a row

Both teams start conference play at Utah State-Eastern Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Scenic West Conference play starting Wednesday, the CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams finished off good weekends with comfortable wins on Saturday night.

Women’s basketball

#12 CSI 60, Eastern Wyoming 42

Sadie Gronning led the Golden Eagles with 16 points. Courtney Stothard had 14.

Men’s basketball

#23 CSI 84, McCook Community College 75

Taelon Martin had 21 points.

Both teams will travel to Utah State-Eastern Wednesday to start conference play.

