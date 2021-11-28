Small Business Saturday celebrated in Idaho

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Small Business Saturday, one Gooding farmstand is turning the day around.

Gallup Family Farm showed their appreciation to their customers by handing out free, homemade chili and raw milk to those who shopped with them Saturday.

“It’s the least we can do for coming out and supporting our crazy ideas and buying our products,” said owner John Gallup.

Owner John Gallup uses his business to continue the tradition of farming in Idaho, saying farms like his help share an important Idahoan message.

“We really believe in shop local and know your farmer,” Gallup said. “We’re fortunate enough to live in a small community where that’s possible.”

Those who shop with the Gallups say they keep returning because of the welcoming feeling they get when they come by.

“The store, they just want your money,” said regular customer Kyleen Schoepp. “They want in-and-out, the products aren’t the greatest, here you get, ‘how’s the family, how’s the kids?’”

The Gallups hope to see more businesses like theirs, saying it’s an important part of small towns like Gooding and they want to keep the town’s legacy alive.

“I think it’s really important, you know,” Gallup said. “With more and more people living in big cities all the time and the major disconnect that we have from our food supply, it’s very important for our community and our society if we can get more of it going.”

The effort by the Gallup family is noticed by their customers, who hope Gooding’s small-town feel is here to stay.

“Especially this small farm town, we don’t have we don’t have a lot here like we used to, things have changed,” Schoepp said. “So, having small family businesses like this is a big deal.”

