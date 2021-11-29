Advertisement

Annual ‘Festival of Lights’ Parade returning to Twin Falls

On Friday December 3rd, the annual parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Dierkes Street and parade all the way down Main Ave to Idaho Street.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the annual ‘Festival of Lights’ Parade and Christmas Tree lighting is back this year.



The floats in the parade will be festive and full of holiday cheer.

The night will end with the annual Christmas tree lighting at the city commons.

Josh Palmer with the city of Twin Falls says they look forward to welcoming people to Main Ave again this year.

“It’s become one of our largest events, we get a lot of people who come from the community and outside the community who come to visit on that evening, what we are doing is we are putting up the lights and putting up the tree, we are getting it ready for the tree lighting, we are going to be preparing for the parade in a few days, there will be some barriers going up, it will look like a little winter wonderland down here,” said Palmer.

They will be setting up the barricades and blocking off streets early on Friday, they encourage people to get there early to get a good spot to park and watch the parade.

