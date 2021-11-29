City of Rupert prepares for Christmas

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Rupert has been setting the bar high when it comes to getting into the Christmas mood for 40 years. The town recently celebrated its annual Christmas lighting ceremony and Christmas city market.

“Oh, you have all kinds of people that have made signs, they have made clothing, they have food,” said Shel Telleria who attended the event.

With all the festivities surrounding the market, Crafty Momma owner Sheyan Felthauser says the event is great for small vendors like herself.

“It helps the small businesses because we get our name out,” she said. “Even if people just stop by and grab a card, that is great for us and they can contact us in the future and they will tell their friends and stuff like that.”

And while parents are shopping, the kids had an opportunity to ice skate on the plastic ice. “I was going to think it was pretty boring since the ice wasn’t really slick. I thought it was really boring but it’s a lot more fun I guess,” said one young skater.

Many people KMVT talked to said the opening week was a little slow due to people being out of town for Thanksgiving, but there will be plenty of activities for people to enjoy leading up to New Years like the annual New Year’s eve beet drop.

“I’m looking forward to shops being open so I can shop for my Christmas presents,” said Telleria. Even if its still November, out here its never too early to celebrate Christmas.

“Just that everyone that comes together comes out and enjoys what we have going on here in Rupert,” Telleria said.

