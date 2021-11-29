Advertisement

Eller, Vicki

November 22, 2021, age 73
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS—Vicki Eller, age 73, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at her home, with her loving husband by her side, on November 22, 2021.

Vicki was born in Twin Falls , Idaho on January 3, 1948, the second child, to Edward and Melba Dillon.  Vicki attended St. Edwards Catholic School, in Twin Falls, Idaho, grades 1-6, and continued her education in Kimberly, graduating from Kimberly High School in 1965.  Vicki met Russ Eller in December of 1963, and went on their first date after one of Russ’s basketball games.  Vicki and Russ were married on July 15th, 1967, in Twin Falls, Idaho.  Vicki and Russ moved to Utah in 1967, where Vicki spent time working as a cosmetologist.  In May of 1971, Vicki and Russ moved to Mountain Home, Idaho.  Shortly after moving to Mountain Home, Vicki and Russ were blessed with their first child (Jeremi Eller).  In May of 1972 Vicki and Russ moved from Mountain Home and settled in Twin Falls.  In July of 1973, they were blessed with the birth of their son (Brandon Eller).

In 1980 Vicki began working for the Twin Falls School District as a Paraprofessional Teacher’s Aid, working in the Special Education Department until her retirement in 2012.

Vicki enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, traveling, golfing with her beloved soul-mate of 54 years, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother (Gene Dillon) of San Diego, California.  Vicki is survived by her beloved husband (Russ Eller), her two children (Jeremi Eller) of Twin Falls, (Brandon Eller) of Caldwell, Idaho, two grandchildren (Baylor and Alexandra Eller) of Calldwell, Idaho, her sister Donna Morrill of Twin Falls, her brother Robert Dillon of Boise, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on December 1, at 1 p.m.

Those Wishing To Share Memories And Condolences May Do So On Vickie’s Memorial Webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

