Advertisement

Golf legend Lee Elder dies at age 87

FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old when he made history as the first Black player to tee off at the Masters, so many of his prime years squandered by the scourge of racism.(AP Photo/File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lee Elder, a golfer who broke the race barrier to compete in the Masters Tournament, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour announced.

Elder’s invitation to the 1975 Masters at Augusta National garnered him death threats since he was the first Black man to be invited, and he ended up missing the cut, Golf Digest said. He would play at the Masters five more times.

His career included multiple Tour victories and an appearance at the Ryder Cup.

Elder was honored this past April at Augusta National, the PGA said, “and his legacy will surely live on.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky
30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night
The lots are valued at $3.4 million
Idaho will auction six Payette unleased lots

Latest News

The national menorah was lit Sunday on the first night of Hannukah.
Menorah lightings mark start of Hannukah
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Report: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to step down as CEO
Rising inflation is leading to price increases for food, gas and other products. (Source:...
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally