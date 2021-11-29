Idaho State Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry to remain closed for around a week

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road will stay closed for around another week due to a rockslide.

The Idaho Transportation Department said in a press release that road crews made significant progress on Sunday shoring up the area near Rainbow Bridge. Crews completed buttresses to stabilize the slide’s base, and will now remove the debris and install drainage.

They will also widen the roadway to make it two lanes before the start of the winter.

“We have made very good progress and stabilized the slide area. This allows crews to remove excess rock from the hillside and begin building a two-way road around the slide area,” said Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 (Southwestern Idaho) Engineering Manager. “Our goal is to finish the work as quickly as possible, while also focusing on both the safety of the construction team and the public once the road reopens.”

Travelers are encouraged to use U.S. Highway 95 as an alternate route.

