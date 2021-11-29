Advertisement

Idaho State Police launches redesigned Crime in Idaho data dashboard

The data dashboard currently has data pertaining to crimes against persons and drug or alcohol arrests
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police has launched a new, redesigned version of their Crime in Idaho data dashboard.

As part of the new data dashboard, viewers will now be able to explore data in the Idaho Incident-Based Reporting System, Idaho’s database for law enforcement data on criminal incidents.

It will also allow viewers to view data collected from both local and statewide agencies from the year 2005 to 2020 in a single place.

Idaho State Police have released a redesigned version of their Crime in Idaho data dashboard(Idaho State Police)

“This dashboard will help those from local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and members of the media and public to see highly customizable views and quick trend analysis of what’s happening in their area.” Said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center.

Currently, the dashboard has sections pertaining to crimes against persons and drug/alcohol arrests. New sections will be built soon.

To view the dashboard, click here.

