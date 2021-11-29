Jacobson, (Alice) Doyne

DELTA, UT—Our Darling Mama Bird has opened her wings and flown up to heaven.

Our beautiful, dear mother, (Alice) Doyne Jacobson, passed away on November 20, 2021 at Grace Assisted Living at the age of 95. She was born May 15, 1926 to William and Betsy Jenkins in Delta, Utah. She was one of 12 children. She met and married our father, Keith Jacobson, on June 26, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah and to this union they had 7 children. Keith and Doyne moved from Utah to Idaho with their two young sons, Brent and Craig, where they added children Dana, Betsy, Tom and Sara, raising them in Twin Falls.

Mom was known for her beauty, great sense of style and vibrant personality. She provided us with a caring, loving home and was a wonderful cook and seamstress, often making her young children’s clothes. She also worked outside her home for many years as a dental assistant and later transitioning to sales in women’s clothing stores and boutiques. She continued to work into her 80′s. Doyne was well known and loved by many downtown Twin Falls business owners.

Our mother loved playing golf (she had a 17 handicap mind you) and playing cards, especially bridge, with her dear friends Janet Latham and Jean Hovey. She had a very positive attitude and never complained or felt sorry for herself, even during some very trying and sad times that happened in her life.

Doyne was preceded in death by a newborn daughter, Jennifer, sons Tom and Brent Jacobson, and her husband Keith. She is survived by son Craig (Kim) Jacobson of Idaho Falls, daughter Dana (Bob) Blake of Twin Falls, daughter Betsy (Francis) Florence of Twin Falls, daughter Sara (Donn) Sanford of Colbert Washington, daughter in-law Barbara Jacobson of Montana, and 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank Grace Assisted Living for their wonderful care and compassion. Our mother often expressed how comfortable and happy she was living there. We would also like to thank Visions Home Health and Hospice for their excellent help and care.

At our mother’s request, she was cremated. There will be a family gathering and celebration of her life later this summer.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.