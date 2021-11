TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 29-30, Dec 1-2, Dec 6-9, and Dec 13-14.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased need for toys this holiday season. To honor social distancing restrictions, Twin Falls Toys for Tots has set up Amazon Wish Lists full of needed toys.

Here is a list of drop off locations where KMVT will be going live:

Nov 29 Westmark Credit Union - 524 Pole Line Rd W, Twin Falls

Nov 30 Smiles 4 Kids - 1411 Falls Ave East #1000-C, Twin Falls

Dec 1 Float Magic - 152 2nd Ave S, Twin Falls

Dec 2 Main Street Boutique - 132 Main Ave. S #10, Twin Falls

Dec 6 Idaho Water Sports - 2165 Overland Ave, Burley

Dec 7 Tony’s 2T Auto - 2374 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

Dec 8 Twin Falls Subaru - 794 Falls Ave, Twin Falls

Dec 9 PSI - 222 Gem St S, Twin Falls

Dec 13 Tommy’s Expres Car Wash - 135 Cheney Dr W, Twin Falls

Dec 14 First Federal - 862 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls

People can donate toys to the Twin Falls Toys for Tots online through Amazon Wish Lists.

Toys for Tots wish lists on Amazon:

Toy Drop-off Locations:

People may drop off toys in a contactless manner through about Dec. 15 at the following locations during normal business hours.

