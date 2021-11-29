Magic Valley railroaders to host Christmas open house this Saturday

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are hosting their annual Christmas Open House this Saturday.

After taking a year off last year due to COVID-19, they are excited to welcome the community back to their shop once again.

The trains and decorations are all decked out in holiday cheer, and anyone who is interested in trains and model railroads is welcome to stop by to learn more.

Marvin Barnes with the Model Railroaders says this is a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“That’s a big thing, we’ve had a couple of guys come out here through the fair that we had and you guys(KMVT) helped us with that,” he said “And now they’ve decided that this is kind of fun. Same thing Saturday, dads bring the kids out, see if this is something that you and your son can take off and do.”

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are located at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. The event is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

