Advertisement

Magic Valley railroaders to host Christmas open house this Saturday

The event is back on after taking a year off due to COVID-19
The event is back on after taking a year off due to COVID-19(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are hosting their annual Christmas Open House this Saturday.

After taking a year off last year due to COVID-19, they are excited to welcome the community back to their shop once again.

The trains and decorations are all decked out in holiday cheer, and anyone who is interested in trains and model railroads is welcome to stop by to learn more.

Marvin Barnes with the Model Railroaders says this is a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“That’s a big thing, we’ve had a couple of guys come out here through the fair that we had and you guys(KMVT) helped us with that,” he said “And now they’ve decided that this is kind of fun. Same thing Saturday, dads bring the kids out, see if this is something that you and your son can take off and do.”

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are located at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. The event is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky
30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night
The lots are valued at $3.4 million
Idaho will auction six Payette unleased lots

Latest News

The Mississippi law is also at odds with a 1992 Supreme Court ruling that states can’t prevent...
Most Idaho abortions banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned
The class will teach students how to prepare food, eat healthy, as well as about food...
New Cassia High School program aims to help kids be ready for life after graduation
The citizens of Rupert are already feeling the Christmas spirit
City of Rupert prepares for Christmas
Those who oppose the vaccine mandate worry about the ways it could affect healthcare workers,...
Healthcare workers face coercive action for vaccine non-compliance