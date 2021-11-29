Advertisement

Missing Montana man killed in crash in Idaho, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash, on Friday night in Boise County, has been identified as a missing Montana man.

The driver of the single-car rollover crash on State Highway 21 has been identified as Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana, KBOI-TV reported.

Police say Lopez, 71, was traveling south when his pickup left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. He died at the scene.

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a private helicopter crew to search the area after Lopez’s cell phone had pinged a nearby cell tower.

Lopez had been reported missing on Nov. 10 after he left Missoula to head to Caldwell, Idaho.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky
30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night
The lots are valued at $3.4 million
Idaho will auction six Payette unleased lots

Latest News

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
Clemency hearing Tuesday for death row inmate with cancer
Winter Precipitation
What are the different winter precipitation types?
The event combines Christmas and the Fourth of July into a one-off event
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky returns to the Magic Valley
Toys for Tots drive
KMVT partners with Twin Falls business to collect Christmas toys for children