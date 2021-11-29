New Cassia High School program aims to help kids be ready for life after graduation

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jack and Mary Zarybnisky have been donating food to students in need at Cassia High School for a few years. Recognizing a need to further the student’s education and life skills, they went one step further.

“We wanted to make it into a four-part program,” said Jack Zarybnisky. “Our first program would be to show the students how to prepare the food, the second one would be to show the students how to cook the food.”

Cassia High School is also referred to as the alternative school for students who may need a little extra support, and that is what the Zarybniskys really hope to accomplish.

“Also to teach and show the kids that the community really does support them, because we want every child in this community to graduate from high school, and getting through Cassia Alternative High School here is a great way,” said Jack Zarybnisky.

During the class, students will not only learn about preparing a recipe but also about safe food preparation and storage, as well as leave with knowledge about healthy eating and portion sizes.

“We want to stress how very important and how very relevant everything that they are learning here at Cassia High is to everyday life,” said Mary Zarybnisky. “And as far as getting to know the students, because we bring food to them almost every week, it’ll be really nice to deepen those friendships with some of the students.”

Debbie Critchfield from the Cassia School District says they are thankful to the Zarybniskys for reaching out and wanting to support the students.

“Anytime we have offers from people who are willing to come in and share their talents and help students learn to be prepared and capable adults outside of the school setting, we welcome them,” said Critchfield.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.