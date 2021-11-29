Advertisement

New Cassia High School program aims to help kids be ready for life after graduation

During the class, students will not only learn about preparing a recipe but also about safe food preparation and storage
The class will teach students how to prepare food, eat healthy, as well as about food...
The class will teach students how to prepare food, eat healthy, as well as about food preparation and safe storage(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jack and Mary Zarybnisky have been donating food to students in need at Cassia High School for a few years. Recognizing a need to further the student’s education and life skills, they went one step further.

“We wanted to make it into a four-part program,” said Jack Zarybnisky. “Our first program would be to show the students how to prepare the food, the second one would be to show the students how to cook the food.”

Cassia High School is also referred to as the alternative school for students who may need a little extra support, and that is what the Zarybniskys really hope to accomplish.

“Also to teach and show the kids that the community really does support them, because we want every child in this community to graduate from high school, and getting through Cassia Alternative High School here is a great way,” said Jack Zarybnisky.

During the class, students will not only learn about preparing a recipe but also about safe food preparation and storage, as well as leave with knowledge about healthy eating and portion sizes.

“We want to stress how very important and how very relevant everything that they are learning here at Cassia High is to everyday life,” said Mary Zarybnisky. “And as far as getting to know the students, because we bring food to them almost every week, it’ll be really nice to deepen those friendships with some of the students.”

Debbie Critchfield from the Cassia School District says they are thankful to the Zarybniskys for reaching out and wanting to support the students.

“Anytime we have offers from people who are willing to come in and share their talents and help students learn to be prepared and capable adults outside of the school setting, we welcome them,” said Critchfield.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky
30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night
The lots are valued at $3.4 million
Idaho will auction six Payette unleased lots

Latest News

The Mississippi law is also at odds with a 1992 Supreme Court ruling that states can’t prevent...
Most Idaho abortions banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned
The event is back on after taking a year off due to COVID-19
Magic Valley railroaders to host Christmas open house this Saturday
The citizens of Rupert are already feeling the Christmas spirit
City of Rupert prepares for Christmas
Those who oppose the vaccine mandate worry about the ways it could affect healthcare workers,...
Healthcare workers face coercive action for vaccine non-compliance