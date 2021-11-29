Advertisement

Searle, Duane Gale

November 21, 2021, age 76
Duane Gale Searle, a 76- year-old resident of Burley, and the rock of our family, passed away...
Duane Gale Searle, a 76- year-old resident of Burley, and the rock of our family, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his residence.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLEY—Duane Gale Searle, a 76- year-old resident of Burley, and the rock of our family, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his residence.

Duane was born Friday, Dec. 8, 1944, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Gale Auburn Searle and Maxine Hanks Searle.  Duane served honorably in the United States Army.  He married the love of his life, Ralene Dayley, on Sept. 26, 1970.  Together, they resided in Burley, where they played, worked, and raised their family for 51 years.  They had a pig farm prior to settling into working the land and later owning a dairy.

Duane was a loving, caring, and devoted husband and father.  He was quick to share his smile, make you laugh, and had a way of making everyone feel welcome.  He had a great outlook on life and was always looking for the positive in every day.  The hobbies he enjoyed, along with farming, included horseback riding, hunting, fishing, skiing and motorcycle riding.  He loved sharing his hobbies with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Ralene Dayley Searle; children, Sheila A (Steve) Smith of Kuna, Ashley R (Fred) Engum of Burley, Darrin D (Michelle) Searle of Herriman, Utah, Dustin D Searle of Burley, Matt D (Marsha) Searle of Idaho Falls, and Lindzee K Searle of Boise; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Sherry (Rex) Pearson of Sandy, Utah, Paul (Karen) Searle of Burley, and Kristine (Brent) Martindale of Boise.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Gale and Maxine Searle; parents-in-law, Billie and Orla Dayley; and an infant sister, Janet Searle.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Kevin Schroeder officiating.  Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.  Burial will follow at View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m., prior to the service on Saturday, at the funeral home.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group for providing military rites at the service.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

