Slater Sagers, Jacqueline Faith

BURLEY—Jacqueline Faith Slater Sagers, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home.

Jacqueline was born June 12, 1931, in Ogden, Utah, the oldest daughter of Lionel Charles and Myrtle Ann Burt Slater. When she was 1 ½ years old, her father died of pneumonia. She and her mother moved into her Grandmother and Grandfather Burt’s home. Six months later her younger sister, Janet, was born.

She attended schools in Ogden and, following her high school graduation, she received a scholarship into the nursing program at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. Her extended family helped her finish her degree as a registered nurse. She subsequently went to work at Brigham Young University Health Center in Provo, Utah. While in Provo, her friend set her up on a blind date. Love happened and she married Robert Neil Sagers on June 9, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. Following Robert’s service in the United States Air Force, they moved to Burley, Idaho, where she has since resided.

Jackie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many responsibilities in the church – all done with perfection.

Nine children were born to Robert and Jackie – Cynthia (Sid) Nelson, Michael (Liz) Sagers, Suzanne (Fred) Myers, Malinda (Ross) Poulton, Rebecca (Kenneth) Pugh, Teresa (Todd) Quast, Matthew (Krista) Sagers, Andrea (Reed) Gibby, and Kristen (Mike) Vlasak. She has 39 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle; and her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Duane Hardy.

Jacqueline will be greatly missed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Bishop Kevin Schroeder will officiate. Burial will follow at Basin Cemetery in Oakley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church, preceding the service.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmsusenfuneralhome.com.

