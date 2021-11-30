CSI Women’s Basketball moves to No. 10 in NJCAA DI rankings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team jumped to 10th in the national rankings this week. At 7-1 this season, CSI has won four straight, since a tough ten point loss against 15th-ranked Central Arizona.

This week marks the start of Scenic West Athletic Conference play, but the game at USU-Eastern Wednesday has been canceled, due to ongoing Covid-19 issues facing the Eagles.

Now CSI gears up to host Snow College on Saturday, a team they beat 83-57 in the Region 18 Championship, back in April.

“At that ranking, you need to become more consistent throughout games and stuff and I know our competition, we’ve played a pretty good schedule. I think the wins over Nebraska (Western Nebraska) and Casper really helped us, the loss to Central Arizona didn’t really hurt us. They’re moving up the rankings and not getting the respect they deserve,” Randy Rogers explained. “They’re still undefeated. You like it, you want to be ranked, but you’re right, the target is there, but the target is always there because we’re CSI.”

One of the key players excelling in the win streak is Sadie Gronning. The sophomore from Soda Springs is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 10.6 points per game and shooting over 45% from three-point range.

In two of the past three games, she’s scored in double-figures, including a 25 point career-high game against Laramie County.

“I feel like coming into my sophomore year, I have a lot more confidence, coming into it, I know what to expect,” Gronning said. “I know that teams are coming out, hitting us early, I know that I have to play to the top of my abilities. And I think having a year under me has helped with the confidence, coming into it.”

CSI hosts Snow College for the conference opener, Saturday at 1 p.m.

