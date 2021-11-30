Advertisement

Idaho Attorney General, local governments, reach deal on opioid settlement funds

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the state of Idaho, cities, and counties...
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the state of Idaho, cities, and counties agreed on a settlement on an opioid settlement.(Lauren Rangel)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the State of Idaho and its counties and cities have reached an agreement on how to allocate opioid settlement funds.

Governor Brad Little announced his intention to have the state of Idaho join two national opioid settlements back in August that totaled more than $100 million for the state, cities, and counties.

Under the agreement, settlement funds will be divided. 40% will go to participating counties and cities, and 20% will go to regional public health districts. The AGs office says the remaining 40% will go to the State-Directed Opioid Settlement Fund that will be appropriated by the Idaho Legislature.

In order for the agreement to take effect, all parties needed to represent at least 50% of the state’s population. 15% of counties also needed to agree.

Those numbers have been reached as of this week, as 40 of the eligible 68 counties and cities agree. All of the gem state’s regional public health districts have also agreed.

The money must be spent on opioid treatment programs, and the Attorney General’s office will keep a publicly available record of how the money is used.

