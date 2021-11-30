Idaho Fish and Game provides mentored waterfowl hunts for disabled veterans

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game partnered with the Idaho Division of Veteran Services to give disabled American veterans the chance to enjoy a day of mentored waterfowl hunting.

Two veterans participated in a mentored duck hunt in the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area. This year featured the Department’s first disabled American Veteran woman, SFC Kylene Robertson.

“This opportunity to hunt waterfowl in a very special area has definitely made long-lasting memories and collected a whole bucket list of experiences,” she said. “All the mentors and Fish and Game staff made it a hunt to remember. It was simply an amazing opportunity.”

SFC Kylene Robertson is a disabled American veteran and active duty National Guard (Terry Thompson (IDFG))

Army veteran Matt Compton also participated in the veteran mentored hunt. Compton said of the hunt: “The Disabled American Veterans hunt is one of the most incredible hunts that a service member could ask for.”

“The mentors were very passionate and willing to help the service members learn as well as guide them to be successful throughout the hunt.”

Army veteran Matt Compton also participated in the mentored hunt (Terry Thompson (IDFG))

