Idaho Fish and Game seeks comment on upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game will be holding an open house for the public to comment on proposals for the 2022-23 Upland Game, Turkey, and Furbearer Seasons and Rules.

The open house will be at the regional office on 324 South 417 East Suite 1 on Dec. 7. It will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Public comment is open until Dec. 10, and all proposals for upland game, turkey, and furbearer proposals can be reviewed on their website.

Written comments can be submitted online and you can contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208)-324-4359.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.