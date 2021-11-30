Advertisement

Idaho home prices see biggest spike nationwide

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho saw the highest spike in home prices nationwide from a year ago.

A new Federal Housing Finance release shows that home prices in Idaho have appreciated 35.8% from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.

Housing prices in the gem state have risen over 118% the last five years, and 475% since 1991.

