Advertisement

Idaho State board of education approves rules for legislature

The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in...
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved five pending rules related to education for consideration by the Idaho legislature when they reconvene in January.

One of the rules approved would allow high school students to take the state-administered college entrance exam in either their junior or senior year. As of now, students take the exam in the 11th grade, and only those students who missed it their junior year can take it in their senior year.

The newly proposed rule would also remove the college entrance exam as a requirement to graduate.

The Omnibus pending rule would also change the name of the 8th Grade Learning Plan to the 8th Grade Career Pathways Plan that will be updated on an annual basis until such time that a student graduates.

Another change proposed would reduce the minimum requirements for school psychologists to hold an interim certificate. The rule change, if approved, would mean practitioners pursuing an interim certificate with a psychologist endorsement would only need to hold a bachelor’s degree instead of a master’s degree.

Comments the board has received however urge them to keep the master’s degree requirement.

“The complexities of our special education students, the individual learning plans, the testing, all of that requires someone who has training beyond the bachelor’s degree,” said Board Member Dr. Linda Clark who is a former school superintendent. “There is just a wealth of information and knowledge that is needed that you can’t get as a part of the first (bachelor’s) degree.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky
30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night
The lots are valued at $3.4 million
Idaho will auction six Payette unleased lots

Latest News

Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Lane closures on I-84 expected between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month
The open house will be on Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Idaho Fish and Game seeks comment on upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons
The Mississippi law is also at odds with a 1992 Supreme Court ruling that states can’t prevent...
Most Idaho abortions banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned
The class will teach students how to prepare food, eat healthy, as well as about food...
New Cassia High School program aims to help kids be ready for life after graduation