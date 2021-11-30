Idaho State board of education approves rules for legislature

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved five pending rules related to education for consideration by the Idaho legislature when they reconvene in January.

One of the rules approved would allow high school students to take the state-administered college entrance exam in either their junior or senior year. As of now, students take the exam in the 11th grade, and only those students who missed it their junior year can take it in their senior year.

The newly proposed rule would also remove the college entrance exam as a requirement to graduate.

The Omnibus pending rule would also change the name of the 8th Grade Learning Plan to the 8th Grade Career Pathways Plan that will be updated on an annual basis until such time that a student graduates.

Another change proposed would reduce the minimum requirements for school psychologists to hold an interim certificate. The rule change, if approved, would mean practitioners pursuing an interim certificate with a psychologist endorsement would only need to hold a bachelor’s degree instead of a master’s degree.

Comments the board has received however urge them to keep the master’s degree requirement.

“The complexities of our special education students, the individual learning plans, the testing, all of that requires someone who has training beyond the bachelor’s degree,” said Board Member Dr. Linda Clark who is a former school superintendent. “There is just a wealth of information and knowledge that is needed that you can’t get as a part of the first (bachelor’s) degree.”

