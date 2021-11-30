It won’t be a normal holiday season at Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After just about five months in operation, Nov. 30 is the last day of the Twin Falls to Denver flight out of Magic Valley Regional Airport.

Two flights to and from Salt Lake City were canceled earlier in the fall, so the rest of the holiday season will have one flight at Magic Valley Regional Airport.

The Magic Valley Regional Airport was recently notified that due to the market’s weakening financial performance and a slowing passenger forecast for winter, Delta flight schedule between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City will be reduced to one arrival and one departure daily... pic.twitter.com/oQnftIbz6T — City of Twin Falls (@CityofTwinFalls) October 5, 2021

Gabriel Beebe is a Twin Falls resident who used the airport for the first time this past week for a trip to Denver.

“We got family in Denver and back east, so it would be nice to have an airport we can fly into and visit family from,” Beebe said.

But, in just a couple of days, the direct flight to Denver will be no more. He said he is traveling out of Salt Lake City later this holiday season, but won’t be using the Twin Falls Airport.

KMVT spoke with Epic Travel in Jerome, and they said this holiday season they’re nearing pre-pandemic levels of business. With only one flight operating out of Twin Falls, they’ve had to do a lot of re-booking out of Boise.

“It is disappointing not to have the offerings that we typically do year in and year out,” said Magic Valley Regional Airport Manager Bill Carberry.

According to Carberry, it’s too early to tell how much of an impact the changes will have on the airport. But he adds, so far, the business has slowed a little at the Happy Landing restaurant.

Carberry still believes in the future of air travel in the Magic Valley and has hired a consultant to pitch the airport as a destination directly to big airlines.

“We’re trying to put together data to make the business case to the airlines directly, that being Delta and United, as well as some other potential new entrants down the road,” Carberry said.

There is hope to bring one flight from Salt Lake City back into the rotation at the airport by the spring.

“I’m kind of an optimist at heart and I think down the road, we’ll see better days and we’ll weather through this,” Carberry said.

