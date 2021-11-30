Advertisement

Lane closures on I-84 expected between Jerome and Twin Falls for the next month

Crews will work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation will require single-lane closures on Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls to add an extra lane.

The extra lane will be between the South Jerome Interchange and the Twin Falls Interchange. Contractors will be collecting samples to test pavement on the interstate.

Their work will be two-mile sections at a time and take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The project in question is part of Governor Brad Little’s transportation plan.

