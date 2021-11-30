Opera house owners ask for community help to stay open

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In what looks like a one-horse town, Oakley is filled with culture. Some people come from as far away as Boise to audition at the town’s historic Howells Opera House.

That was the case when the theater did a performance of Annie a few years ago.

“They were even prepared to just put up in a hotel for the summer to be here for the performances, so having the experience of live theater is worth putting their summer on hold to travel to little Oakley,” said Oakley Valley Arts Council board member Kristen Nelson.

The theater has been shut down since July, as the ceiling is starting to sag. “We’re fearful that a portion of it may come down when there are people in the auditorium,” said Oakley Valley Arts Council board member Wendell Wells.

Wells says the cost to repair the ceiling is probably going to run around $50,000.

“We talked to a structural engineer in Idaho Falls and he said that this is 114-year-old lumber, and there is stresses on it,” said Wells. A GoFundMe page has been started for repairs. The council has an endowment, but most of that money goes back into fund productions.

“For some of these shows, some of the smaller ones can be $600 for the rights and the scripts. Some of the bigger ones can be over $10,000,” said Nelson. The Council has no intentions of buying or building a new theater.

“There is history. There is just a spirit in this building and we can’t leave it,” said Oakley Valley Arts Council board member Denny Davis.

The theater performs three major plays a year and they hope to have the venue back open by the summer so young amateur actors in Southern Idaho have someplace to act.

“The youth to me are my favorite part of this theater. From the youth on down to the little kids,” said Davis.

