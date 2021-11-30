Advertisement

Opera house owners ask for community help to stay open

The theater needs repairs that could cost $50,000
Repairs on the sagging roof could cost $50,000, one OVAC board member tells KMVT
Repairs on the sagging roof could cost $50,000, one OVAC board member tells KMVT(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In what looks like a one-horse town, Oakley is filled with culture. Some people come from as far away as Boise to audition at the town’s historic Howells Opera House.

That was the case when the theater did a performance of Annie a few years ago.

“They were even prepared to just put up in a hotel for the summer to be here for the performances, so having the experience of live theater is worth putting their summer on hold to travel to little Oakley,” said Oakley Valley Arts Council board member Kristen Nelson.

The theater has been shut down since July, as the ceiling is starting to sag. “We’re fearful that a portion of it may come down when there are people in the auditorium,” said Oakley Valley Arts Council board member Wendell Wells.

Wells says the cost to repair the ceiling is probably going to run around $50,000.

“We talked to a structural engineer in Idaho Falls and he said that this is 114-year-old lumber, and there is stresses on it,” said Wells. A GoFundMe page has been started for repairs. The council has an endowment, but most of that money goes back into fund productions.

“For some of these shows, some of the smaller ones can be $600 for the rights and the scripts. Some of the bigger ones can be over $10,000,” said Nelson. The Council has no intentions of buying or building a new theater.

“There is history. There is just a spirit in this building and we can’t leave it,” said Oakley Valley Arts Council board member Denny Davis.

The theater performs three major plays a year and they hope to have the venue back open by the summer so young amateur actors in Southern Idaho have someplace to act.

“The youth to me are my favorite part of this theater. From the youth on down to the little kids,” said Davis.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky
30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night

Latest News

Magic Valley railroaders to host Christmas open house this Saturday.
Magic Valley railroaders to host Christmas open house this Saturday
New Cassia High School program aims to help kids be ready for life after graduation.
New Cassia High School program aims to help kids be ready for life after graduation
Toys for Tots Live Shot Day 1: Westmark Credit Union.
Toys for Tots Live Shot Day 1: Westmark Credit Union.
One travel agency KMVT spoke with says travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels
It won’t be a normal holiday season at Magic Valley Regional Airport