Ortan Botanical Garden fires up their Christmas display

They will be open every day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day until January 1
The garden is free to walk through, but donations are enocouraged
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If there is disappointment about the Rock Creek Christmas light show not going on this year, there is another option to bring in the holiday cheer.

The Orton Botanical Garden has its Christmas display up and running. The garden, located on Filer Avenue in Twin Falls, will have a few more lights to show off than in past years.

They will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day until January 1. It took over a month and a half to put all the lights up, according to Lamar Orton, who is the president of the garden’s board.

Since opening on Thanksgiving Day, about 500 people have come to walk through the display. Orton hopes to keep pace with last year, where they saw 13,000 people.

“I’m also surprised at how many people from out of state come through,” Orton said. “Of course, they’re visiting relatives during this time of the year, and a lot of out-of-state people come through.”

The track throughout the garden is one way once again. It is free to walk through, but donations are encouraged if possible.

