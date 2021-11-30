Two arrested in east Idaho for trafficking meth, intent to deliver marijuana

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two men were arrested in Eastern Idaho on Sunday on suspicion of trafficking meth and intent to deliver marijuana.

Idaho State Police say a driver was stopped while driving in Bonneville County with no lights on. After stopping the vehicle, the trooper noticed the presence of drug paraphernalia as well as other evidence of drug use.

Troopers found the driver and passenger were in possession of more than 1.25 pounds of what they described in a press release as a crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

The troopers also found more than eight ounces of marijuana including evidence it was intended for sale. The passenger and the driver were both arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

