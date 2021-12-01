1,800 boxes of food handed out at food distribution event in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Idaho Food Bank it is projected that more than 200,000 people are dealing with food insecurity in the Gem State, and on Tuesday a local Magic Valley Church and a group of volunteers tried to help those in need of assistance.

On Tuesday at the Magic Valley Mall, the Twin Falls Community Church hosted a food distribution event. The church with assistance from other local pastors and volunteers in the Magic Valley handed out 1,800 boxes of food filled with milk, yogurt, vegetables, and fruit.

“People are just happy and thankful. I actually had one lady tear up and say I’m just grateful,” said Twin Falls Community Church pastor Aaron Scott.

From 10 am to 2 pm a long line of cars pulled up to volunteers handing out food boxes. Some people showed up as early as 8 am. According to the Idaho Food Bank, more than 9,000 people in Twin Falls County are dealing with food insecurity.

“I would imagine between not having work, especially this time of the year where there are extra expenses in households with Christmas and the holiday season, they are just short on funds,” said volunteer Callie Walker.

At the food distribution some of the families picked up as much as two to three boxes of food, and others were picking up food for their neighbors.

“We have had people come in and say, ‘Hey, I know I live in a community where there are tons of people in need so can you load the back of my truck up’,” Scott said,

At the end of the day, the volunteers said they were glad they could help those in need.

“There have been tears that have been shed by people as I have talked to them. it’s been encouraging,” Walker said

The food was donated to the church by a private donor in Oklahoma with the assistance of the American Mission Board. Pastor Scott said they plan to hold food distribution events every Monday from now until December 27 at the Magic Valley Mall from 10 am to 2 pm. At the end of the run, Scott said they will have distributed more than 10,000 boxes of food to people in need of assistance.

