Advertisement

3 mountain lion cubs euthanized in eastern Idaho

Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and euthanized the cubs on Friday
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (AP) — State wildlife officials have euthanized three lion cubs in southeastern Idaho.

Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and euthanized the cubs on Friday after they appeared in the backyards of homes in the small town of Sugar City.

The cubs had been in the area for several days before being captured by wildlife officials.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman James Brower told the East Idaho News that the mother was nowhere to be found, and the cubs were in poor health. It’s not clear what happened to the mother.

“We did a pretty thorough examination of these cubs, and they were fairly emaciated,” Brower said. “They were in really poor body condition, so they were not very healthy. There’s no rehabilitation center or place that you can take them to. They would have not made it on their own. They would have starved to death. They were pretty young.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate

Latest News

Behind the Business antique store Apricot Home
Behind the Business: Apricot Home
The mountain's open date has been pushed back one week later than originally scheduled
Dollar Mountain pushing back opening day
Professor Scott Yenor made comments about women and feminism at the National Conservatism...
Boise State professor sparks controversy over comments
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson