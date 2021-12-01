Advertisement

Behind the Business: Apricot Home

Behind the Business antique store Apricot Home(Nicholas Snider)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Second Avenue South in Twin Falls, Apricot Home, an antique store, is looking to brighten up your home with lots of decorative items.

“We’re a consignment shop that sells home décor,” says owner Brian Pursifull. “Antiques, collectibles, home furnishings, so just a little bit of everything.”

From furniture to home décor to all sorts of unique antiques, there are all kinds of things to choose from. That’s what Pursifull says makes them most unique.

“I’d say that we’re just an eclectic blend of everything. We’ve got something from every decade.”

The Christmas season is a big time for the company, as many unique decorations are featured in Apricot Home’s displays.

“In some cases, the decorations are leaving as fast as we put them up,” says Pursifull. “Just mainly a lot of home décor, Christmas décor. We don’t sell necessarily the stuff you hang on the tree for the most part, but a lot of home décor.”

For owners Brian and Tanya, collecting has always been a passion of theirs, and this store has allowed them to share their passion with the community.

