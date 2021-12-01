Boise State professor sparks controversy over comments

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A political science professor at Boise State University called independent women quote “more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be” at the National Conservatism Conference.

Professor Scott Yenor continued to speak about the quote “political and personal evils that flow from feminism.” He went on to say efforts should not be made to recruit women to fields like engineering, but rather quote “recruit and demand more of men who become engineers.”

His comments have gone viral on social media platform Tik Tok. KMVT reached out to Boise State University for comment and they said via a statement:

“Boise State University understands that the open exchange of ideas, which is fundamental to education, can introduce uncomfortable and even offensive ideas. However, the university cannot infringe upon the First Amendment rights of any members of our community, regardless of whether we, as individual leaders, agree or disagree with the message. No single faculty member defines what Boise State — or any public university — endorses or stands for.

Recently, academic freedom has faced challenges in universities around the country. We stand fully in support of academic freedom. Academic freedom is the bedrock of the university and higher education, and our faculty hold a wide range of opinions and perspectives. As noted by our governing Board, “Academic freedom is essential to protect the rights of the faculty member in teaching and the student in learning.” As such, academic freedom will be protected within the governing policies of the Idaho State Board of Education and Boise State University. We aim to facilitate non-violent and free expression that allows for true and open engagement with ideas — in support or in critique of a position — and that results in deeper learning and growth for all.

We welcome all people to our campus, regardless of their background, experiences, or identity. Members of the Boise State community who have questions about the intersection of academic freedom, free speech, and harassment or who would like to file a complaint alleging a violation of law or policy, can contact Institutional Compliance and Ethics. If students at any time feel they are experiencing discrimination because of their viewpoints, background, or any distinguishing characteristic, we have robust processes, including our academic grievance policy and our nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policy, which protect students’ rights. Boise State takes these concerns very seriously and implements corrective action when appropriate.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.