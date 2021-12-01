Chobani hosting annual yogurt giveaway this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is excited to be able to host their annual yogurt giveaway again this year.

This Saturday, they will be giving away 5,000 cases of yogurt in a drive-up fashion at the fine arts parking lot at CSI. They weren’t able to do it last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they are glad to be able to give back to the community that supports them.

Alyson Outen from Chobani says giving back to the community is a huge part of who they are as a company.

“The seventh annual Chobani Community Giveaway is a celebration,” said Outen. “Anybody can come to that, that is not focused on need and it is really important to us. We hope to set a good example, and to do our small part in what’s a really big problem, and if we inspire people or encourage people to give back in this holiday season, that makes our efforts expand.”

The event will begin at 8:30 on Saturday morning until supplies run out. She suggests getting there early to be guaranteed some yogurt.

