Dayley, Dennis Hull

BURLEY—Dennis Hull Dayley, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.

Dennis was born May 21, 1938, to Ivan Carlos Dayley and Thora Meleen Hull in Springdale, Idaho. He was the second of four children born to Ivan and Thora. Dennis was raised in Springdale, Burley, and Declo. He graduated from Declo High School in 1956. He then went to Pocatello to a trade tech school where he trained in metal fabrication. He worked for local farmers to earn money to pay bills and save for a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the South-Central Mission in Australia. He loved serving the people of Australia. His mission presidents were President Simonson and President Bruce R. McConkie.

After returning from his mission, he enlisted in the United States Army National Guard. Upon completing basic training, he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to look for work and found more than that. He met Nola Burton at church. Dennis and Nola were married June 27, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple. Dennis and Nola welcomed five sons and two daughters into their home.

Dennis worked in construction most of his life. He built homes across the states of Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. He loved working with his hands and teaching his children the value of hard work. Dennis loved to paint animals and landscapes, and he shared his talents with family and friends. He also loved music and could be found singing in the church choir. He loved spending time with all his grandchildren and watching them grow.

Dennis served as a ward clerk for five different bishops, was a Scout leader, physical facility specialist, Sunday School president and teacher, nursery teacher, and a Seventy mission leader. When Covid-19 started, he and Nola served by delivering Meals on Wheels. They loved visiting the individuals they took meals to. He would show up to friends and neighbors’ homes to fix things, if he heard that they needed help. He loved the opportunities to serve his family, friends, and neighbors.

Dennis and Nola were married for 58 years. He is survived by his wife, Nola; children, Todd Burton Dayley, Dennis Gene Dayley (Kerry), Carol D’Agostino (Nat), Delynn Burton Dayley (Janna), Lane Burton Dayley (Denisse), Andrea Glover (Ben) and Vance Burton Dayley (Melissa); 25 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lowell Thomas Dayley (Penny) and Grant Carlos Dayley (Linda).He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan Carlos Dayley (father) and Thora Hull Dayley (mother); Sherry Lindquist (sister); and granddaughter, Rosa Glover.

The family would like to thank the many relatives, friends, neighbors, and care givers that have helped during these last months. Your prayers and thoughts have been appreciated!

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Springdale 2nd Ward, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, preceding the funeral at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.