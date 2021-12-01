Dollar Mountain pushing back opening day

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Resort is pushing back the opening for Dollar Mountain.

The new scheduled opening is one week later than originally scheduled by the resort. This comes as above-normal temperatures are occurring in the region.

Sun Valley Resort, which is celebrating its 86th winter season, officially opened on Thanksgiving Day.

A grand total of six runs and four lifts were accessible to skiers and snowboarders on opening day. The resort encourages those anticipating the opening of Dollar Mountain to check the Sun Valley resort website or app for updates.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.