Former Boise State assistant now Fresno State interim head coach

FRESNO, California (KMVT/KGPE) — With Kalen DeBoer leaving Fresno State for Washington, the university promoted one of the assistants to interim head coach and he’s a familiar face to Boise State fans and alumni.

Running backs coach Lee Marks will lead the Bulldogs in their upcoming bowl game.

Marks left Boise State following the 2019 season, after spending six seasons with his alma mater, starting as an assistant strength and conditioning coach and moving up to running backs coach and director of special teams.

In each of Marks’ five seasons with the running backs at BSU, they had a 1,000-yard rusher.

This year the Bulldogs’ top rusher is Ronnie Rivers, who in 11 games, amassed 788 yards. Now he’s got work to do with more responsibilities.

“Of course this is a great opportunity, I’m definitely going to attack it with excitement,” Marks explained. “I’ll probably lose a few hours of sleep to make sure I handle all those things.”

Coach Marks had nothing but positive things to say about DeBoer, commenting when you’re a good football coach and person, people are going to take notice.

