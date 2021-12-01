Geer Droubay, June

TWIN FALLS—June was born in New London, Ohio and raised in Twin Falls, Idaho where she enjoyed cheerleader activities and rodeo queen competition. With high school friends, she worked the farms on weeding teams, later working for attorney Harry Turner who wrote “You are one of those delightful individuals to have known, and it has been a privilege, a pleasure and an honor to know you.” She was selected as a speaker at her high school Graduation.

Next she followed the footsteps of her mother, Della Geer, to attend St. Mark’s Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City. At the University of Utah, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and met her husband Paul Droubay of Pi Kappa Alpha. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls before returning to Salt Lake City. She had three boys, Greg, Mike and Don. She took every opportunity to actively support them in their interests.

In Salt Lake, she worked as a volunteer at the Veterans Hospital, then at Wahlberg’s Clothes before establishing and managing the tennis shop at the new Canyon Racquet Club. There she worked with manager Harry James who wrote “In everyone’s life there are special people, and that’s what you have been to me – so special, we love you so much.” As a volunteer for the Utah Tennis Association, she worked with David Freed on the organization of player rankings.

June left Salt Lake for Ogden in 1980 to accommodate Paul’s business pursuits and was active as an Arthritis Foundation board member. Retirement led them to Rio Verde, Arizona in 1990 where she volunteered supporting underprivileged children. Health issues brought June and Paul back to Salt Lake in 2010. To the end she supported charities and strived to bring a smile to others. She will be remembered for the love she showed for life and for her family and friends.

Family can be reached at Dfamily1929@gmail.com.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

