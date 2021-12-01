Helsley, LaVaughn Stephen

SHOSHONE—LaVaughn Stephen Helsley, 50, a recent resident of Mullan, Idaho and formerly of Shoshone, Idaho, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home in Mullan.

Vaughn was born May 8,1971 in Gooding Idaho to Bruce LaVaughn Helsley and Beth (Healy) Dusel. On July 25,1975 Bruce and Janice joined families which gave him three sisters and soon a younger brother to keep life on the farm always interesting; full of hard work but there was always time for riding horses, swimming in the ditch or water skiing along the canal. In school, he enjoyed football, rodeo, FFA, and the social part of life; graduating from Shoshone High School in 1990.

On June 16, 1998, his daughter, Bailey, was born. She became the light of his days and never was there a better surprise. He married Angela Martinez in August of 2000 and became a stepfather and grandfather. He later divorced but truly loved the relationships he built.

Vaughn enjoyed jobs that took hard work and grit. Starting his adult life, he worked construction for Steve McClure then headed to Hawaii for a few months drilling wells. Then moved to Ironside Oregon to cowboy for the Wilcox family. Over the years, he drove truck, drilled and mined. He enjoyed truck driving for Pat Pierson, Kelley Enterprises, A & L Trucking, and Crespo Trucking. He worked in the drilling field in Nevada, Washington, and Alaska and mined at Big Timber Montana and Lucky Friday Mine in Mullan.

Vaughn is survived by: his daughter - Bailey (Mike) Hoskins and their children; Harper, Colt, and Opal, and Heather Fitz, Ashley Martinez, Liz Jordan; his parents - Bruce (Janice) Helsley; sisters - Nancy (Ed) Elder, Linda (Colin) Belnap, Kelly (Tim) Chapman, Amanda Dusel; brothers - Gary (Mandy) Helsley, Brian Dusel; two grandmothers - Norma Rapp and Donna Montgomery.

He was preceded in death by: his mother - Beth Dusel; stepfather - Lynard Dusel; grandfather - Roy Rapp; and grandparents - Martin and Charlotte Jauregui.

Vaughn was a character. He was a Big Sky Country, roping, riding, fighting, fishing, truck driving, hardworking, dog loving, stereotype. He could tell stories that would make you laugh til you cried. The whole time he would swear it was the truth, even though he may have been exaggerating.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

