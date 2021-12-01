Idaho Falls man arrested in connection to capitol riot

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man from Idaho Falls was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the capitol riot on Jan. 6.

39-year-old Tyler Tew was arrested on Tuesday by FBI Special Agents with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Tew was arrested on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

