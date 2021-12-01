Idaho Governor Brad Little comments after court blocks healthcare worker mandate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The state of Idaho had been one of the states that filed to block the mandate.

Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a comment on the Louisiana court’s decision saying: “The courts are recognizing President Biden has no legal authority to force hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require their employees to get vaccinated. His illegal attempt would intensify a problem confronting our country – we already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic.”

“As I’ve stated before, Biden’s coercive, threatening attempts to increase vaccination rates damage a country already divided. He is breeding a level of resentment and distrust of government that will take generations to heal. His actions simply are not good for our country, now or in the long term.”

The state of Idaho is also involved in two other vaccine mandate-related lawsuits-one involving federal contractors, as well as Biden’s mandate for employers with 100 or more employers.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.