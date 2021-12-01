Idaho health officials prep for arrival of Omicron variant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The new Omicron COVID-19 variant has not been found in the United States yet, but health officials anticipate it is already here.

Idaho may be protected against the variant a little longer than other areas due to its rural nature. However, the South Central Public Health District said if, and most likely when the mutation makes its way to Idaho, it could become the most dominant strain.

“Idaho is really in a good position to be able to detect the Omicron variant once it arrives in Idaho,” said Dr. Christopher Ball with the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

According to Ball, the Delta variant is the cause of just about every COVID-19 case in Idaho.

As a result, the Omicron variant can be detected by a missing S gene.

“We may get a hint that it’s in town when we see this particular PCR profile for a test that’s fairly widely used at some of the major testing laboratories,” Ball said.

If a test is flagged, it could take over a week for confirmation of Omicron.

Some may ask if strains keep appearing, why isn’t the virus treated like the flu or a cold where the health system may monitor issues instead of aggressively fight them?

“The reality is, this virus still affects us far more than either of those diseases, than any other disease out there does right now,” said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the South Central Public Health District. “It kills more people, it overwhelms our hospital and healthcare systems.”

Bodily adds this “monitoring” could come when certain day-to-day actions become a part of society.

“When we get sick, we stay home, and that limits the spread, and when we’re concerned about putting someone else at risk, we wear a mask, and that limits the spread and ultimately what ends up ending this pandemic,” Bodily said.

There is still so much to learn about the new strain over the next couple of weeks.

According to Bodily, early indications show it is very transmissible, but symptoms aren’t any worse than other variants.

