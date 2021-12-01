Idaho leads list of states with most freedom

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho has ranked in the top 10 of states with the most freedom, according to a study from the Cato Institute.

Their annual Freedom in the 50 states report showed the gem state ranks tenth on their list, a drop of two spots since 2016.

“There is a reason this sought-after report says Idaho is one of the most economically and socially conservative states in the country. Idaho prides itself on minimizing the role of government in the lives of citizens and in the operation of businesses,” Governor Brad Little said.

The state ranked in the top 10 for overall freedom, overall economic freedom, regulatory policy freedom, gun rights, occupational freedom, and Health Insurance Freedom.

To read the full analysis of the study, click here.

