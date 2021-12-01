Jerome School District working to raise awareness on the dangers of social media

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok, and Facebook are used daily by teens across the world. In fact, 90% of people aged 13 to 17 have a social media account, according to Guardchild, an organization that seeks to protect kids from online harm.

In Jerome, the effects of social media have skyrocketed.

“Anything from students trying to mimic things they are trying to see on social media, which then create issues within the school and the playground, bullying situations, to school closures,” said Kim Lickley, the federal program director for the district. “As most of you know, we had to close our high school a couple of Fridays ago as a result of a social media incident.”

What she is referring to is a threat made on Twitter targeting JHS, which prompted the closure.

Each of these actions has consequences, sometimes more than what is shown on the surface.

“Someone might say something hurtful or a cutting statement that they might not say in person, that’s a common thing,” said Patrick Charlton, the superintendent. “There isn’t the accountability that there often is with the face-to-face interactions.”

Superintendent Charlton says in general social media hasn’t provided many benefits to education between student’s mental health, physical health, and their learning,

“Like most of the school districts in the valley, we had some repercussions because of the Tik-Tok challenges in our restrooms, and some of those students had disciplinary consequences that will follow them for a while. Something they might not have done otherwise was inspired by Tik Tok,” said Charlton.

This is why their district is working to educate and inform both students and parents of this potentially dangerous issue.

“I think the biggest thing is be aware, be aware of what your students are doing on their phones, on their Chromebooks, their phones, put them away at night, students don’t need to take their phones to bed with them,” said Lickley. “We have situations where students are very tired at night because they have been on their phones all night long.”

In January, the Jerome School District will be bringing in speaker and presenter Robert Hackenson Jr. to present to the community on this issue. KMVT will update you as it gets closer to that day.

