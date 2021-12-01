Les Schwab, United Way team up for annual week of giving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Les Schwab Tires and the United Way of South Central Idaho are teaming up again this year for their annual week of giving.

The annual week of giving will be Dec. 13 through Dec. 17 when they will be donating food and other items to eight different food pantries throughout southern Idaho.

What is so important about this food drive is they are specifically looking for gap items, or items that food pantries are typically short on such as chunky soup and peanut butter.

“The efforts we are making go back into our community here, they don’t go to a food bank in Boise, or to Pocatello. They go to members of our community,” said Les Schawb manager Chris Kiever.

“Be able to strategically impact and help those organizations that are having struggles right now getting resources, that for us is going to be the piece that is our gift,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way of South Central Idaho.

If you would like to donate food, visit Pioneer Federal Credit Union, or any Les Schwab Tire in the Magic Valley, the Wood River Valley, or the Mini-Cassia area.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.