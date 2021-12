JEROME—LaRon R. Quintana, 49, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at home.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

