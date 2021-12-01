Advertisement

Skin Cancer Institute of Twin Falls offering free skin cancer screenings

The office says they are glad they are able to offer this to the community
Skin Cancer Institute of Idaho
Skin Cancer Institute of Idaho(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has consistently shown high skin cancer rates because of the amount of time people spend outdoors and the high elevation.

Because of that, the Skin Cancer Institute of Twin Falls is offering free skin cancer screenings for anyone in the community on the first Wednesday of every month from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who notices something off with their skin, a new growth, or a spot that is in pain, or anyone who just wants to make sure they are healthy is welcome to come in for the skin cancer screening.

The office says they are glad they are able to offer this to the community.

“We look at these all day long, and I would say in the 15 to 20 years I’ve been doing this, probably about 8 in 10 of the cancers that we find, people didn’t even know they had,” said dermatologist Dr. Robert Walters. “So symptoms are important but it’s also important to just have them checked.”

Even though it is winter, they remind people to protect their skin while outdoors with a hat and sunscreen.

