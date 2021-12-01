Advertisement

Valley House sees increase in help this holiday season

The non-profit is nearing completion of new building
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nov. 30 is Giving Tuesday, part of a movement of generosity and donations. Since the first day of giving in 2012, non-profits in the U.S. have raised nearly $2 billion.

In Twin Falls, the giving spirit isn’t just for a single day according to Valley House, a completely community-funded homeless shelter in Twin Falls.

The organization says Giving Tuesday isn’t much different than any other day because of the generosity of the Magic Valley community.

Kim Spiers, the Assistant Director, says another non-profit she spoke to is experiencing the community’s helping hand this holiday season

“This year, in particular, we have both seen an increase in people who are desiring to help, but our community is growing, and I think that’s part of the reason why,” Spiers said.

The organization is also in the process of building a new structure with 15 units and 60 beds.

Construction has been slowed slightly due to supply chain issues, but is scheduled to finish by late February or early March.

Valley House is about $200,000 short of the $1.2 million cost of the entire building.

Click here to donate or learn more about the organization.

