Warren, Kenneth “Ken”

November 28, 2021, age 61
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS—Kenneth “Ken” Warren, 61, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at home.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

We are asking at this time, if you have the means to assist this family with basic cremation expenses, anything would be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God Bless. The family and Cremation Services of Idaho.

All donations are paid directly to the funeral home.

