Whiting outscores third straight opponent, as Burley moves to 5-0
The junior guard posts a game-high 25 points
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting had a game-high 25 points and 16 rebounds, as Burley rolled to the 51-17 victory over Jerome. Over the past three games, Whiting has scored a total of 82 points. The Bobcats’ opponents have tallied a total of 62.
Sydney Searle added 11 points and Hailey Chapa tallied six points in the win.
Burley improves to 5-0 on the season, while Jerome falls to 1-3.
OTHER SCORES:
Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 39: Carlie Latta scored a game-high 22 points in the win over the Riverhawks. Jordan Roberts paced Canyon Ridge with 18.
Mountain Home 80, Wood River 11
Filer 45, Century 30: Lexi Monson posted a game-high 21 points, while Camille Starley added 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Hazel Fischer had 8 rebounds.
Gooding 46, Buhl 40
Kimberly 50, Declo 44
Dietrich 64, Wendell 47
Valley 39, Shoshone 36
Lighthouse Christian 57, Castleford 22: Aleia Blakeslee was the Lions top scorer with 22 points, Jordan Wolverton contributed 19 points. Castleford’s leading scorer was J. Matkovich with 6 points.
Butte County 55, Carey 36
Camas County 39, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20
Rockland 38, Richfield 15
BOYS SCORES:
Ambrose 88, Lighthouse Christian 44
Carey 61, Butte County 56
Castleford 42, Hansen 40
Camas County 63, Twin Falls Christian Academy 17
