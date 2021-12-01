Advertisement

Whiting outscores third straight opponent, as Burley moves to 5-0

The junior guard posts a game-high 25 points
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:09 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting had a game-high 25 points and 16 rebounds, as Burley rolled to the 51-17 victory over Jerome. Over the past three games, Whiting has scored a total of 82 points. The Bobcats’ opponents have tallied a total of 62.

Sydney Searle added 11 points and Hailey Chapa tallied six points in the win.

Burley improves to 5-0 on the season, while Jerome falls to 1-3.

The Tigers hosted the Bobcats Tuesday night in a conference game.
The Tigers hosted the Bobcats Tuesday night in a conference game.(KMVT)

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 39: Carlie Latta scored a game-high 22 points in the win over the Riverhawks. Jordan Roberts paced Canyon Ridge with 18.

Mountain Home 80, Wood River 11

Filer 45, Century 30: Lexi Monson posted a game-high 21 points, while Camille Starley added 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Hazel Fischer had 8 rebounds.

Gooding 46, Buhl 40

Kimberly 50, Declo 44

Dietrich 64, Wendell 47

Valley 39, Shoshone 36

Lighthouse Christian 57, Castleford 22: Aleia Blakeslee was the Lions top scorer with 22 points, Jordan Wolverton contributed 19 points. Castleford’s leading scorer was J. Matkovich with 6 points.

Butte County 55, Carey 36

Camas County 39, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20

Rockland 38, Richfield 15

BOYS SCORES:

Ambrose 88, Lighthouse Christian 44

Carey 61, Butte County 56

Castleford 42, Hansen 40

Camas County 63, Twin Falls Christian Academy 17

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
James C. Clayson was released from the hospital Thursday morning
Suspect in late night shooting in custody
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Corrective action set to begin for healthcare staff non-compliant with vaccine mandate
Kimberly Nurseries to host Christmas in the Nighttime Sky
30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night

Latest News

Burley rolled past Jerome Tuesday night.
Burley stays undefeated
One of the keys to success for CSI is sophomore Sadie Gronning.
CSI opens conference play
Emilia “Jojo” Nworie had a double-double
CSI Women’s Basketball moves to No. 10 in NJCAA DI rankings
CSI men win sixth straight, women grab fourth in a row
CSI men win sixth straight, women grab fourth in a row