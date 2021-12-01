Whiting outscores third straight opponent, as Burley moves to 5-0

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting had a game-high 25 points and 16 rebounds, as Burley rolled to the 51-17 victory over Jerome. Over the past three games, Whiting has scored a total of 82 points. The Bobcats’ opponents have tallied a total of 62.

Sydney Searle added 11 points and Hailey Chapa tallied six points in the win.

Burley improves to 5-0 on the season, while Jerome falls to 1-3.

The Tigers hosted the Bobcats Tuesday night in a conference game. (KMVT)

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 39: Carlie Latta scored a game-high 22 points in the win over the Riverhawks. Jordan Roberts paced Canyon Ridge with 18.

Mountain Home 80, Wood River 11

Filer 45, Century 30: Lexi Monson posted a game-high 21 points, while Camille Starley added 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Hazel Fischer had 8 rebounds.

Gooding 46, Buhl 40

Kimberly 50, Declo 44

Dietrich 64, Wendell 47

Valley 39, Shoshone 36

Lighthouse Christian 57, Castleford 22: Aleia Blakeslee was the Lions top scorer with 22 points, Jordan Wolverton contributed 19 points. Castleford’s leading scorer was J. Matkovich with 6 points.

Butte County 55, Carey 36

Camas County 39, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20

Rockland 38, Richfield 15

BOYS SCORES:

Ambrose 88, Lighthouse Christian 44

Carey 61, Butte County 56

Castleford 42, Hansen 40

Camas County 63, Twin Falls Christian Academy 17

